Redmi K40 is on the AnTuTu Most Powerful Phones List

Rankings began to change in AnTuTu test results in February. In AnTuTu’s list of “the most powerful phones of February”, the Redmi K40 overturned its flagships and settled in the top 10.

The fact that the Redmi K40 ranked in the top 10 on the AnTuTu list surprised everyone. The fact that the K40, which is called the weakest phone of the series, is in the top 10 in the AnTuTu list, which has been dominated by flagship phones recently, reveals how successful the phone is.

The fact that the K40 produced with the Snapdragon 870 between the Snapdragon 865+ and 888 surpasses the OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G is not confusing. Oppo Reno5, which uses Snapdragon 865, has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory; Passing by the Redmi K40 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory seems to lift a lot of water in this market.

Redmi K40 Pro pushing the heights

As a result of Redmi K40 Pro placing 3rd in the AnTuTu top 10 list, it is already seen how the flagship phones with Snapdragon 888 will mark this year. Likewise, if you think about it, one of the biggest factors for iQOO7 and Vivo X60 Pro + to take the first two places from Redmi K40 Pro is the difference of 4 GB RAM. There is no extreme difference between the two models released with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal memory. If the Redmi K40 Pro model was released with 12 GB of RAM, we could see a difference in AnTuTu score.