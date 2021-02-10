Redmi K40 has the first official images revealed

After the announcement of the launch of the Redmi K40 line, the first official images of the next Xiaomi smartphones appear. The photos were found in the database of Chinese regulator Tenna.

Unfortunately, the records do not mention any specifications about the devices. However, Lu Weibing, CEO of Redmi, has already pointed out that the devices will offer the best performance and long battery life.

The Redmi K40 was registered with the Chinese agency under the serial number M2012K11C. The device will have a flat screen with notch for the front camera. At the back, the main sensor unit has an elongated design similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Still in relation to the camera module, the cell phone has two larger lenses positioned vertically. Meanwhile, two smaller lenses were placed horizontally between the main sensors.

Another detail seen in the images is the location of the volume and power buttons on the right side of the device. In addition, the SIM card slot should appear at the bottom, next to the USB-C port.

Registered as M2012K11AC, photos of the Redmi K40 Pro were also found. The model does not have different external aspects besides a different color. Therefore, it should only have more robust hardware than the base version.

Chinese New Year Gift

The first information indicates that the Redmi K40 line will support 5G technology and at least one of the variants will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip. According to the manufacturer, the new phones will establish a “new brand positioning”.

Thus, the Redmi K40 models will reach the Chinese market on February 25, 2021. In principle, they will be sold starting at 2,999 yuan, about R $ 2,495 in the current conversion – excluding taxes.