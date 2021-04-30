Redmi K40 Gaming Sells 100,000 Units in 1 Minute in China

Redmi K40: Launched on Tuesday (27), the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone is already considered a success by Xiaomi. According to the manufacturer, the model sold more than 100 thousand units in just one minute in China, exhausting the stock available in the pre-sale started today (30).

Presented as a cheaper smartphone alternative for gamers, the K40 Gaming starts at 1,999 yuan in the Chinese market, in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The amount is equivalent to R $ 1,675 at the quotation of the day, in direct conversion.

It also has five other variants. The 8 GB + 128 GB model costs 2,199 yuan (R $ 1,843), while the 8 GB + 256 GB model costs 2,399 yuan (R $ 2,011). There are also versions with 12 GB + 128 GB for 2,399 yuan (R $ 2,011), 12 GB + 256 GB for 2,699 yuan (R $ 2,262) and the Bruce Lee special edition for 2,799 yuan (R $ 2,346).

With its new cell phone, Xiaomi wants to surpass the mark of 1.7 million units sold in China still in 2021. If it reaches the target, the company would surpass the amount of smartphones for games sold in the country in 2020, which was between 1 , 6 and 1.7 million devices.

Global indefinite release

For now, the gamer version of the Redmi K40 is being sold only in China. The company has not yet decided whether it will be launched globally, despite the fact that its presentation drew attention worldwide.

The Redmi K40 Gaming has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to Android 11. Other highlights are the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 64 MP main camera, JBL audio, 5G connectivity and 5.065 mAh battery.