Redmi K40: Gamer Version Will Have 5,000 mAh and 67W Recharge

Redmi K40: Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone on April 27 and some specifications of the device appeared before the time. Promotional materials published in advance on the internet show that the smartphone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and a 67W fast recharge.

According to the poster, the phone will hit the market with exactly 5,065 mAh of battery capacity. With that, the gamer version of the Redmi K40 will be the model of the line with more brute force in terms of energy, according to the GSM Arena.

In addition to having a powerful battery, the phone should also come with a 120 Hz OLED screen and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The phone’s design will also include side triggers and a robust sound system.

Integrated JBL sound

According to the promotional materials that have appeared so far, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will hit the market with JBL speakers. The smartphone will be the first in the world to bring integrated technologies made by the company, which is currently part of Samsung.

In addition to JBL speakers, the phone will support more audio technologies. One of the promotional images confirms that the Redmi K40 Gaming will bring certification of high definition sound and Dolby Atmos.

More details about the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition should appear on Tuesday (27), when Xiaomi will hold an event to officially show the smartphone.