Redmi K40 comes with no charger version

Redmi will launch the K40 on February 12, and the brand’s CEO, Lu Weibing, has revealed that the device will be available for purchase in a version without a charger. The information was published by the executive on the social network Weibo with an image of two cell phone cases.

The model with power supply included brings a thicker box. The edition without charger follows the standards initiated by Apple with the iPhone 12 and guarantees a thinner and more environmentally friendly packaging (and for the brand’s safes).

According to Gizchina, the user will be able to choose which version of the phone to buy, and the presence of the charger will not affect the price of the device. Speculation points out that the standard model of the line should arrive equipped with the new Snapdragon 870 chip and prices starting at US $ 355 (about R $ 1,930 in direct conversion).

Model with Snapdragon 888

The Xiaomi sub-brand has also confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip for 2021. The trend is for the component to show up on the Redmi K40 Pro, which can reach the market with prices starting at US $ 460 (approximately R $ 2,500).

In addition to bringing the new Qualcomm processors, the Redmi cell phone line should have other interesting features. Speculation points out that the K40 may adopt a main camera of 64 MP, while the Pro edition should arrive with a sensor of 100 MP.

The cell phones of the line will also arrive with a high frequency OLED screen and great use of the front of the device, with one of the smallest openings on the display for the selfie camera. According to rumors, the K30 line should still have batteries up to 4,700 mAh with 33W fast recharge.

As the launch of the K40 series only happens in the second week of February and Lu Weibing does not usually hold information from Redmi devices, we will possibly have more news about the new smartphones soon.