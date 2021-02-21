Redmi K40 and K40 Pro price information leaked

The technical specifications of the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro models have been leaked recently. The visual about the price of the models that will come with the Snapdragon 888 processor has emerged.

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro models have been priced

The Redmi K40 family, which is sure to get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, will have similar features with the Xiaomi Mi 11 model.

The models, which are expected to be introduced on February 25, will appear with two different RAM options, 6 GB and 8 GB. In terms of storage, 128 GB and 256 GB options will be offered.

The 6 GB / 128 GB version for the Redmi K40 model will be available for $ 399, the 8 GB / 128 GB version for $ 369 and the 8 GB / 256 GB version for $ 400.

The Redmi K40 Pro model will have a price tag of $ 462 for the 6 GB / 128 GB version, $ 493 for the 8 GB / 128 GB version and $ 523 for the 8 GB / 256 GB version.

The models, which are expected to come with a 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen, have an advantage over the Mi 11 in terms of price. The battery capacity of the models that will be launched with 50W fast charging with Quick Charge 4 Plus technology will be 4,000 mAh.