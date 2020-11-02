Redmi K30S Ultra Sold 100 Thousands in 1 Minute

Xiaomi-backed Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi’s new flagship model K30S Ultra sold 100 thousand units in the first 1 minute of its release. The smartphone, which was offered for sale at a discounted price due to the November campaign, has the title of being the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone on the market.

Redmi, the new flagship smartphone K30S Ultra, which we know as Xiaomi’s sub-brand, went on sale this morning in its homeland China. Immediately after the phone went on sale, Xiaomi Vice President and Head of Smartphone Department Zeng Xuezhong announced that the device sold over 100,000 units in one minute across all platforms.

The published poster shows that the device is on sale at JD.com, Tmall and Suning, as well as Xiaomi stores. As part of the Double Eleven events that started on November 1, the Redmi K30S Ultra is offered for sale at a discounted price of 2,299 yuan instead of 2,599 yuan. That’s why the K30S Ultra currently holds the title of being the cheapest flagship with Snapdragon 865.

What does the Redmi K30S Ultra offer?

Compared to the Redmi K30 Ultra introduced last August, the K30S Ultra comes with a 144 Hz LCD display. Offering FHD + resolution on this 6.67-inch screen, the smartphone has LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 flash storage support in the hardware part.

On the camera side, 20 MP on the front and 64 MP main camera on the back + 13 MP ultra wide angle + 5 MP macro, a triple camera setup welcomes us. The device, which comes out of the box with MIUI 12, also has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi K30S Ultra technical specifications:

Display: 6.67 inch LCD (395 ppi, TÜV Rheinland, 144 Hz refresh rate)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR 5

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1

Front Camera: 20 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33 W fast charging support

Colors: Black, Silver



