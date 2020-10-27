Redmi K30S introduced: here is the price and features

The newly introduced Redmi K30S model is said to be the last model with the K signature. We encountered before; Redmi K30 4G, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, Redmi K30i 5G and Redmi K30 Ultra seems to have reached its last member. Here are the features and price of the Redmi K30S introduced in China today:

Redmi K30S features and price

A new member is added to the smartphones family almost every day. We can say that especially Chinese brands host a wide variety of products. Here, the Redmi K30S, one of them, has also been introduced. The phone, which was introduced in China and said to not be sold globally, has an assertive view on the camera side. Let’s say that the phone, which has preserved the general appearance of the K series as a design, comes with two different color options.

On the screen side of the Redmi K30S, the new smartphone of Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, we are first greeted by the front chamber designed in the form of a screen hole. The phone features a 6.67-inch FHD Plus, 144 Hz IPS LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a 20 Megapixel on the front camera side, a 64 Megapixel main camera on the back, a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5 Megapixel macro camera.

The fingerprint sensor of the phone is positioned on the side. This model has a Snapdragon 865 processor. Featuring a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, this model will be available for $ 388 and $ 418, respectively, with 8 GB RAM + 128/256 GB storage options.



