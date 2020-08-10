Redmi K30 Ultra: Redmi K30 Pro confirmed to be based

The Redmi K30 family has been getting a lot of attention from Xiaomi, with the release of a large number of versions, with some interesting improvements. The original model was launched in December last year, with the Pro and Zoom variants offering a more powerful processor and 30x zoom being announced in March of that year, and the Racing version debuting shortly after, in May, with the new Snapdragon 768G.

The Chinese is now preparing a new version of the device, which according to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, will arrive as a “100% flagship experience”. The executive confirmed that the Redmi K30 Ultra will be launched based on the Redmi K30 Pro, but reviewing some of its points to bring an even more premium experience.

As indicated by certification at TENAA, the new smartphone should hit the market with an undisclosed processor, accompanied by a 6.67 “Full HD + AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, 64MP main camera, 20MP front and 4,400mAh battery.

Although the device is believed to be launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus, other leaks have already pointed to the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus. Anyway, it is not long before we know the choice of the manufacturer, considering that the Redmi K30 Ultra will be officially unveiled tomorrow. Xiaomi also confirmed the announcement of the Mi 10 Ultra, a more robust version of the company’s current flagship that has already gone through benchmarks confirming much of its specifications.



