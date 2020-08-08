Redmi K30 Ultra: leak reveals storage options and colors

With just two days to go before its official launch, the Redmi K30 Ultra had new details revealed by sources in China. This time, people with access to the device confirmed the storage options and colors that Xiaomi will make available to the public.

According to the well-known and trusted Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 Ultra will be sold in three variants. Check out the amount of RAM and memory below:

6 GB + 128 GB

8 GB + 128 GB

8 GB + 512 GB

Now, when it comes to colors, Xiaomi should sell the Redmi K30 Ultra in the following options: black, white and green. For now, the manufacturer has not yet commented on the leak of new information. Even so, we already know that the company should present the K30 Ultra and Mi 10 Ultra at the event next Tuesday (11).

According to rumors, the new intermediary should follow the design language of the Redmi K30 Pro and bring a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution. The chipset is probably the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, while the main rear camera is 64 MP.

The front adopts 20 MP, and the battery brings 4,400 mAh of capacity and has a fast charging of 55W. Finally, there is also the presence of Android 10 running under the MIUI 12 interface.



