Redmi K30 Ultra introduced! Features and price

With the introduction, the features and price of the Redmi K30 Ultra became clear. The model, which met with users as the new model of the Redmi family, managed to attract attention with its features. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra also showed itself at the same event.

Announced at Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary event, the model intimidates its rivals with its MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. In addition, the model also had the details of many flagship models regarding the screen.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications

The new model has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display developed by Samsung. This hardware, which offers a full screen experience without a notch, also has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen, which can offer 1200 nit brightness, also has a contrast ratio of 5,000,000: 1.

The new Redmi model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. When we look at the features of this processor, 4 Cortex-A77 cores running at 2.6 GHz and Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz show itself. This processor can support Wi-Fi 6 networks along with 5G connection technology.

The model has two options for RAM and storage space. These show themselves as 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

When the features of the Redmi K30 Ultra are examined, 64 Megapixel + 13 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel quad camera setup shows itself. The model has a 20 Megapixel camera on the front. This camera has a pop-up design.

The new model will meet users with a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi K30 Ultra price

The price showed itself for the starting option of the new model. The model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will meet users with 1,990 yuan ($ 287). It will come out of the model box with Android 10 based MIUI 12.



