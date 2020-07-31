Redmi K30 Ultra appeared! Processor surprise

The new flagship of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 series has appeared. Redmi K30 Ultra, which is an updated version of K30 Pro that appeared in March, has appeared on the TENAA list. On the processor side, we may encounter a big surprise.

Redmi K30 Ultra features

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra features appeared on the TENAA list. For the new phone of the K30 series, known as the flagship killer, we encounter a big surprise on the CPU side.

If you remember, the K30 series, which we encountered at the beginning of the year, had a high-end processor like Snapdragon 865. If the K30 Ultra is the first information that appears on the TENAA list, it will come with Dimensity 1000 Plus.

TENAA does not have a structure that gives processor information directly. The 8-core processor with 2.6 GHz processing power in the report is seen as the Dimensity 1000 Plus, which has a 7 nm processor architecture. The smartphone with the model number M2006J10C named Cezanne, which was previously claimed to be the Redmi K30 Ultra, has ambitious features.

The phone, which is exactly the same with the K30 Pro in terms of design, will be presented with a 6.67 ″ FHD + AMOLED screen and 4400mAh battery according to TENAA certificate. We will encounter a quad camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The main camera is expected to have the Sony IMX686 sensor at 64 Megapixel resolution. There is no information about the other three cameras yet. Allegedly, the K30 Ultra will have a 20 megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The expectation for this new smartphone will be available with 6GB / 8GB / 12GB RAM options and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage options. The K30 Pro will also come with dual SIM support and of course 5G support. According to TENAA, there will be no headphone jack on the device different from K30 Pro



