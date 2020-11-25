Redmi is preparing to introduce a new smartwatch

Redmi Note 9 series will enter the Chinese market with the event to be held tomorrow. At the same event, the company will also introduce a smart watch, which it will first launch in its homeland China.

The ongoing rumors about this issue were confirmed by Xia Weibing’s post on Weibo. In this post, a clock tower is seen on the wrist. It is also among the information that the watch will have a light case and a square display.

The name of Redmi’s new smartwatch is currently unknown. However, the information seen in the database of the US Federal Communications Commission last month shows that the watch will be called Mi Watch Lite.

The Mi Watch Lite is expected to feature a 1.41-inch screen. It is stated that the brightness level of this color screen will be adjusted automatically. The watch, which is said to be water resistant up to 50 meters, will also be able to follow swimming exercises.

GPS, a heart rate sensor that can measure continuously and a 230 mAh battery are among the features of the smart watch.

All details about the watch, which is expected to be called Redmi Mi Watch Lite, will be revealed as of tomorrow.



