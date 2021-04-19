Redmi game phone, new claims for its features

The Redmi game phone will be unveiled before the end of this month. According to the information given by Chinese sources, the Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz will be used in the Redmi game phone.

Leaks regarding the features of the smartphone have also been around for a while. According to the latest news, at the heart of the smartphone will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor. It is also said that the phone will be sold at a more affordable price compared to other game phones on the market.

It is said that the 5000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. It is stated that this battery will have 67W charging support. Xiaomi is expected to place the shoulder keys on the Black Shark branded game phones on the Redmi game phone.

According to allegations, the Redmi gaming phone will be sold in China starting at 1999 yuan. It can be said that a phone that will be sold at this price even in a saturated market like China will open to the global market with an assertive price.