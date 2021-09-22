Redmi G: Xiaomi Unveils Gamer Notebook With Intel And AMD Versions

Redmi G: This Wednesday (22), Xiaomi finally announced its line of gaming notebooks “Redmi G 2021″, which has Intel and AMD versions. Both models are equipped with Nvidia’s RTX GPU and feature 16.1″ screens with a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz and a special 72 Hz mode, for greater fluidity in heavier games.

Intel’s Redmi G 2021 variant has the Tiger Lake Generation i5-11260H (hex-core; 4.4 GHz) as the processor and the RTX 3050 as the GPU. To go along with it, the model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — identical configuration to that found in its “alternative version”.

Similarly, the AMD model is equipped with a Ryzen 5800H (octa-core; 4.4 GHz), with Zen 3 architecture, accompanied by an RTX 3060 with a robust 130W TDP. To account for the increase, this version will include a 230W charger in its box — in contrast to the 180W shipped on the Intel variant of the Redmi G 2021. 87.5% increase compared to RTX 3050.