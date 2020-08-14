Redmi G gaming computer introduced! Here is the price

Although Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has been known for the best selling phones in the world recently, it wants to meet users in different areas of technology similar to other manufacturers. In this context, the Redmi G gaming laptop, which we shared the news with you recently, was introduced. Here are the details of the device that stands out with its price / performance ratio!

Redmi G features

Laptop screens come in three sizes, 13, 15 and 17 inches. Redmi’s laptop has a 16.1 inch screen. The most striking point of this screen, which offers Full HD resolution, is its 144 Hz refresh rate. In this way, players gain an important advantage over their opponents.

Redmi G features are exactly as follows;

16.1 inch screen – Full HD resolution – 144 Hz refresh rate

Intel Core i7-10750H / i5-10300H / i5-10200H processor

16 GB RAM – 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce GTX️ 1650 Ti or NVIDIA GeForce GTX️ 1650 video card

Weight 2.5 kg – 373 44 x 264.47 x 23.1 mm

Windows 10 operating system

How much is the Redmi G price?

Redmi G, which has a backlit keyboard, is currently available in three different prices. There is a price tag of 645, 766 and 852 Euros depending on the hardware you will buy. Of course, these prices are valid for China. Since the European launch has not yet taken place, we do not know what the prices will be in this region.



