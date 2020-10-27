Redmi Flagship Phone K30S with 144 Hz Display

Redmi announced its new flagship phone K30S at an event in China. Similar to the Mi 10T in terms of design, the phone manages to draw attention with its technical features. The price of the phone, which will be released on November 11, is also at a reasonable level.

The Redmi K30S has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display that offers FHD + resolution. Offering users a 144 Hz refresh rate, this screen offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The small hole on the screen has a front camera offering 20 MP resolution. Engineers have not neglected to add a fingerprint reader sensor to the side panel of the phone.

Introducing the Redmi K30S

Redmi’s new flagship is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. In this context, the phone, which has 5G support, has 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The 5000 mAh battery of the phone, powered by the Android 10 based MIUI 12 interface, offers 33 watt fast charging support. In addition to all this, consumers will be able to experience the high-quality stereo speakers of this smartphone.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Redmi K30S. In this camera setup, we see the presence of a main camera offering 64 MP resolution, a 13 MP ultra wide angle camera and a macro camera offering 5 MP resolution. Users can experience features such as night mode and portrait mode as well as shooting 8K videos with the Redmi K30S. In the meantime, it should be said that the main camera has OIS (image stabilization) support.

Redmi K30S specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD +, 144 Hz IPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8 GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB (UFS 3.1)

Front Camera: 20 MP

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh (33 watt fast charge support)

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C

Operating System: Android 10 based MIUI 12

According to the statements made by Redmi, the K30S will be available on November 11. The price of the phone, which can be purchased in black and white colors, will be as follows;

Version with 128 GB storage is $ 387

Version with 256 GB storage for $ 420



