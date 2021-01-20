Redmi confirms 9T official launch in Brazil

Officially launched as the global variant of the Chinese Redmi Note 9, the Redmi 9T is a good intermediary and bets on battery capacity to attract public attention. Currently, the device is already sold in Europe and now arrives in Brazil.

That’s because Xiaomi used its social networks to confirm that the Redmi 9T will soon be sold on Tupiniquim soil. The Chinese manufacturer has yet to provide an exact release date for the device.

Even so, the company must continue to provoke the public for the next few days. See below the post where Xiaomi confirms the launch of the Redmi 9T:

With a 6.53 inch screen, the Redmi 9T brings specifications worthy of a good intermediary. Its processor is the Snapdragon 662, which works in conjunction with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The design of the device is flashy and brings different colors. Meanwhile, the main rear camera has 48 MP, the battery reaching a powerful 6,000 mAh. For now, there is no information on the possible launch price of the device in Brazil.