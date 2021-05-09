Redmi Allegedly Will Add a Budget-Friendly Model to the K40 Series

Redmi: It has been claimed that Redmi is preparing to add a new member to the K40 series, which has made a moving start to 2021. Finally, with the recently introduced K40 Gaming Edition, the new phone to be added to the series, which is on the agenda, is thought to be a player phone.Redmi made a very ambitious entry into 2021 and launched the K40 series, which has made a name for itself with its low price as well as its features. Then, it was announced that a player phone will be included in the series.

We met this new player phone recently. The K40 Gaming Edition, which is the first player phone of Redmi, has been introduced with its features and price that will please the players. After the success of the player phones that sold 100 thousand units per minute in China with its launch, claims were made that Redmi would add a new player phone to the series.

Lower features, lower price:

The allegations in question are not yet based on official sources, but a lot of information has already started to come about this new phone, whose name we do not even know. It is claimed that Redmi’s new player phone will come with features such as FHD + screen resolution, 64MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. Another change in this phone, which we see behind in the K40 Gaming Edition at the screen and battery point, will be its processor. The phone will come with the Dimensity 1100 chipset.

It would not be wrong to say that all these features can also lower the price of the phone. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was introduced at a very low price, with prices ranging from $ 309 to $ 416. The price range of the new phone of the Redmi K40 series is not yet known.