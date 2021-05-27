Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Wireless Headset Introduced

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro wireless headset is the newest fully wireless headset in Redmi’s portfolio. Although Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is described as an affordable product, it stands out with some top-class features. Active noise canceling, wireless charging and low latency mode stand out among these features.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, 9mm. it comes with drivers and three speakers. Thus, optimal sound reception and noise cancellation are achieved. Redmi also emphasizes that the active noise canceling feature can reduce the sound by 35 dB. The presence of Bluetooth 5.2 makes it possible for the headset to be connected to two devices simultaneously.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro comes with a 35mAh battery. Thus, it is possible to listen to music for 6 hours without interruption. However, when active noise cancellation is activated, this period is reduced to 3 hours. The charging box with a capacity of 470 mAh provides a usage time of 28 hours. This box can be charged both wirelessly and via the USB-C port.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will be available on June 11 in China. The price tag of the headset will say 299 yuan. It is not yet known when the AirDots 3 Pro will be released outside of China.