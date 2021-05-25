Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Earphones Come With Brand New Features

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro comes out with new features. The Chinese company has launched a new promotional campaign. According to the demonstration, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro headset will be shown tomorrow.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3 Pro comes out with new features. Redmi, Xiaomi’s brand, will hold an event in China tomorrow (on May 26). At this event, the Chinese technology company will also showcase Note 10 Ultra smartphones. The company will announce all the features of its new generation devices. In an official post, the company stated that the new model headset supports active noise canceling.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro comes out with ANC

China-based Redmi has released a new teaser (teaser). The brand’s first wearable audio device with active noise canceling (ANC) will introduce the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro with the Note 10 Ultra smartphone. The event will also showcase the Note 10 Pro 5G.

The publicity strongly indicates that the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will be on the market soon. According to Redmi, the new AirDots will have the ultimate price-performance ratio. He also suggested that the device would bring with it “the lowest latency noise reduction in the wireless headset industry”.

ANC feature reduces external noise up to 35dB (decibels). Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will have Qi wireless charging. However, for those who want to charge faster with the cable, there will also be a USB-C at the bottom.

Xiaomi showed a black case on the company’s official Weibo account. It should be noted that Xiaomi has not changed the case design since the first generation Redmi AirDots. Judging from the introduction, it seems that the company will change the case design for the first time in the new model. In fact, there is not much change in the design of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro headphones compared to the Redmi AirDots 3.