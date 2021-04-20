Redmi Airdots 3: discover what’s new in this Xiaomi headset

Redmi Airdots 3: Xiaomi’s Redmi Airdots line of headphones has just arrived in its 3rd generation. With a design very similar to the previous models, the new accessory promises improvements in your wireless connection, in the quality of the sound emitted and also in the battery autonomy.

Check below what are the news of this launch of Xiaomi and if the investment in Redmi Airdots 3 is worth it.

Same design, better construction

Looking at the Redmi Airdots 3, we can get the impression that the product has not changed from one generation to the next. The design has really remained almost unchanged over the years, which can be a merit if we take into account the compact shape of the accessory and the good fit of the headphones on the ear.

However, this Xiaomi headset brought improvements in construction, with a more refined finish in some parts and shiny detail where before it was matte. The company also ensures that the accessory box is more robust and the headphones are more resistant.

Another novelty is the availability of new colors. Before consumers were limited to black and white. However, it is now possible to choose between a navy blue, white and a pearly pink. This coloring reflects both on the box where we keep the phone and on the accessory itself to listen to music.

Audio improvements

Although this Xiaomi headset does not have the same noise cancellation mechanisms as other accessories, the manufacturer offers its own solution to reduce external noise

The company also highlights the presence of a new audio codec, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, which promises premium audio quality, low latency transmission and low bit rate. The result is that the technology automatically adapts to the content being played and adjusts its settings to provide the best result.

Another aspect that also contributes to the improvement in sound quality is Bluetooth 5.2. This technology increases the transmission rate and the stability of the connection, offering a more satisfying experience when using this headset, even in motion or at a distance of up to 10 meters from the device that is playing the music.

Larger battery and USB type C

One of the most significant improvements in the Redmi Airdots 3 was certainly in terms of battery. The accessory now offers a total autonomy of 30 hours of music playback, 23 hours of which are provided by the case and seven hours of the accessory itself. This is a considerable amount of time if we take into account the size of the product and the speed with which it loads inside the shipping box.

Another difference is the inclusion of a USB type C input, something that was missing in the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2. With this addition, the accessory charges even faster and offers the convenience of working with cables that are becoming more and more common.

It is also important to note that the accessory case now has a small button on the inside that helps to indicate the battery level of the accessory. Thus, the user has the ability to know whether the Airdots is loaded or not.

Other improvements

Redmi Airdots 3 also brought other important changes compared to its predecessors. Thanks to new sensors, the accessory now pauses the music whenever it is removed from the ear.

The Xiaomi headset also has support for the XiaoAI virtual assistant. This is an interface present in some devices of the brand that show the battery level on the smartphone’s home screen.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Redmi Airdots 3 maintained the IPX7 certification for protection against splashing water. This means that you can use this accessory during intense physical activity and even face a light rain without worrying about the possibility of the headset damaging.