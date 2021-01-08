Redmi 9T with 6000 mAh battery introduced!

Redmi, one of the sub-brands of Xiaomi, continues to appear with new phones. In addition to the Redmi Note 9T, a more affordable option Redmi 9T was introduced. Here are all the details about the Redmi 9T, which attracts attention with its 6.53-inch screen, Snapdragon 662 processor and 6000 mAh battery!

Redmi 9T features

Featuring an IPS LCD screen offering 6.53-inch Full HD resolution, the Redmi 9T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.It is an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor manufactured with an 11 nm fabrication process and running at 2 GHz.

On the back is a 48 Megapixel wide-angle camera with f / 1.8 aperture. This camera is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle and 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera as well as a 2 Megapixel depth sensing sensor.

On the front is an 8 Megapixel camera. The phone, which offers 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options as well as 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, can offer a long battery life with its 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Similar to the Note 9T, it has an infrared sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack and NFC support. The fingerprint reader of the phone, which measures 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm and weighs 198 grams, is located on the side.

Redmi 9T price

The Redmi 9T price is set at 159 Euros for 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Those who want to buy the 128 GB model have to pay 189 Euros. Of course, this is the price abroad.

What do you think of the Redmi 9T features and price? You can share with us in the comments …