Redmi 9T will arrive in Brazil soon, confirms Xiaomi

On Tuesday (19), Xiaomi made a new publication on its Brazilian Twitter profile and signaled the imminent arrival of the Redmi 9T. Previously launched in other markets, the recent smartphone will be introduced to the country with the same camera sensors, battery and variety of colors.

The publication did not mention dates, but it does mention that the Brazilian public will get to know the Xiaomi Redmi 9T “soon”. In practice, it has the same specifications as the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power, launched in India in December 2020 and which received certification from Anatel shortly after, indicating the launch in the national market.

This is the M2010J19SL model, evaluated by Anatel with DL, Xiaomi’s Brazilian representative. Its great highlight is the battery capacity, which totals 6,000 mAh, providing more than a full day of use with enough peace of mind.

In addition, it is equipped with a 6.53-inch FullHD + IPS LCD screen – with a drop-shaped cutout for the 8 MP front camera; in a plastic body and with biometric reader along with the power button. There are four camera sensors at the rear: the primary is a 48 MP sensor, the ultrawide is 8 MP and the macro is 2 MP.

Inside, its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, combined with 4 GB of RAM and storage that varies in options from 64 GB to 128 GB – expandable via MicroSD card up to 512 GB. To cope with the bulky battery, the Redmi 9T has a USB-C port and a 20 W power adapter for recharging, in addition to being accompanied by a pair of headphones with a 3.5 mm jack. The Xiaomi publication indicates that the original four colors will also be available in Brazil – blue, gray, green and orange.

There are no details on availability in the publication made by the Xiaomi profile, nor its price. It remains to wait for new announcements from the company to have more news.