Redmi 9T introduced: 6.53-inch Full HD + display and more

Xiaomi announced the new Redmi smartphone model with its online launch today and the Redmi 9T was introduced. Described as Xiaomi’s new entry-level leader, the Redmi 9T has been specifically designed to provide users with the extraordinary performance they need without compromising photographic capabilities and overall design, and a few days of battery life, the company says. Redmi 9T features and other details here.

Behind the Redmi 9T is a 48 MP AI quad camera setup. Thanks to the 8 MP ultra wide angle camera of the device, there is no need to crop the photos in large group and wide landscape shots. A 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor allow for close-up shots with bokeh effect. Redmi 9T comes with a new film frame feature that gives photos a more cinematic look and feel without editing. Featuring a new time lapse feature that offers various speed and time values, Redmi 9T allows users to take creative time-lapse photos without the need for a DSLR or other professional camera.

Redmi 9T has high capacity battery

Despite its lightweight body, the Redmi 9T comes with a 6000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Xiaomi states that the 9T’s processor produced with 11nm technology offers a much higher performance with less heat generation and lower power consumption compared to previous generations. Thanks to the MIUI battery saving mode and wired reverse charging features, users can use the Redmi 9T all day, even for a few days without charging. It has 18W fast charging feature and a 22.5W charger comes out of the box.

Redmi 9T has a modern and minimalist design with rounded corners and a back with a fingerprint-free texture. The 6.53-inch FHD + Dot Drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides a crisp and clear viewing experience, as well as strong protection against cracks and scratches. On the other hand, the smartphone comes with “Widevine L1” and “TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light” certifications for a more enjoyable viewing experience. The device is available in four different colors: Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green.

The Android phone offers up to 512GB of expandable storage space for users to keep their favorite apps, games, photos and videos on a single device, thanks to microSD card support. The infrared blaster support of the Redmi 9T also provides an additional ease of use.

The sale of Redmi 9T will start in February through Xiaomi’s official sales channels.