Redmi 9i introduced! Here are the features and price

Redmi, the brand under the umbrella of Xiaomi, announced its new affordable phone today. Redmi 9i features and price have been announced. The company’s new phone is actually the continuation of the Redmi A series we already know. However, the brand changed its name and introduced the device under the name 9i.

Redmi 9i features

It was revealed before that the company would say goodbye to the A series. The new phone for the entry segment was introduced today. The screen of the device with a drop notch structure; It is 6.53 inches in size, HD + resolution and comes with an IPS LCD panel.

If we come to the hardware side among the features of Redmi 9i; At the heart of the device is the MediaTek Helio G25, which came out of the 12 nm manufacturing process. With a clock speed of 2.0 GHz and 8 cores, the G25 offers a 650 MHz clock speed for gaming performance. The competitor of this processor on the Qualcomm side is Snapdragon 439. The RAM capacity of the phone will be 4 GB, while the storage space will be 64 GB.

Redmi 9i will be among the competitive devices with its features and price. In order to be in this position, we see that the most cropped part of the phone is the camera. There is a single camera on the back of the device. The resolution of this camera was 13 Megapixels, while the aperture value was announced as f / 2.2. Redmi 9i will appear with a single camera on the front. The resolution of the camera positioned in the drop notch is 5 Megapixels.

The battery capacity of the Redmi 9i, which will come out of the box with Android 10, will be 5,000 mAh.

Redmi 9i will be assertive with its price

The phone, which will first be released in India, will take its place on the shelves with 3 different color options. These colors; It was announced as Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. Redmi 9i price was announced as 110 dollars. The phone will go on sale in India on September 18th.



