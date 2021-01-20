Redmi 9 Power will be released soon

The Poco M3 is now considered one of the most cost-effective input devices on the market. Bringing a Snapdragon 662, stereo sound and a generous 6,000mAh battery, the device gained an extra camera and new design, reaching the Indian market shortly afterwards as Redmi 9 Power, and China as Redmi Note 9 4G.

Apparently, the praised device may still land in Brazil soon, considering that the Redmi 9 Power has just received Anatel certification and is ready to be sold in the country. With model number M2010J19SL, the cell phone maintains the 6,000mAh battery and the quad camera with 48MP main sensor.

Other specifications include 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage via MicroSD card, 8MP front camera housed in a drop-shaped notch, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, P2 connector for headphones, stereo sound and Android 10 running under MIUI 12.

The Redmi 9 Power is being sold in India at prices starting at 10,999 rupees, or around 805 reais, excluding taxes. Unfortunately, direct conversion is not a good indicator of national values, although there is an expectation that the pressure caused by Realme’s arrival in the Brazilian market will keep prices low. There is still no information on a possible release date.