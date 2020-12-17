Redmi 9 Power Announced With Its Modest Features

Redmi announced the new budget-friendly phone Redmi 9 Power. Redmi 9 Power, which has quite modest features, targets those who have not too high expectations and want to meet their daily needs.

Redmi, which continues its existence as a sub-brand of Xiaomi, announced its new smartphone at an event organized in India. The “Redmi 9 Power”, an entry-level smartphone, comes across as a modest budget-friendly model.

The screen size of the Redmi 9 Power, which comes with a notched screen, is 6.53 inches. Offering FHD + resolution, the screen provides consumers with 400 nits of brightness. The front camera resolution on the screen of the screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection is 8 MP.

Redmi 9 Power offers an entry-level high screen to body ratio

Redmi 9 Power is powered by an eight-core Snapdragon 662 processor. This power is supported by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The phone, which comes with the Android 10 based MIUI 12 interface, has a 6,000 mAh battery that offers 18 watt fast charging support. The charger in the box of the phone provides 22.5 watt fast charging support.

There is a quad camera setup on the back of the phone. This camera setup includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth camera. Redmi’s budget-friendly phone seems to be worth the price with its camera features.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

Display: 6.53 inch size FHD +

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Front Camera: 8 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Operating System: MIUI 12

Battery: 6.000 mAh

Dimensions: 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm

Weight: 198 mAh

According to the statements made by Redmi officials, the price of this phone will be as follows;

64GB $ 150

128GB $ 165



