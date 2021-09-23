Redmi 9 Activ introduced! Here are the features

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 9 Activ, which is an entry-level model and attracts attention with its features.

Xiaomi, which is in a very good position in the entry-level and mid-upper segment smartphone market, introduced the Redmi 9 Activ model in India today.

Redmi 9 Activ, which comes across as a price / performance device, will challenge its competitors in the entry-level smartphone market such as TCL and realme.

What does Redmi 9 Activ offer us?

Redmi 9 Activ is powered by the Helio G35 processor produced by MediaTek. Produced with 12nm FinFET technology, the Helio G35 processor has 8 2.3GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores. The processor, which has a performance increase of about 15 percent compared to the previous generation processors, has the PowerVR GE8320 graphics interface running at 680Mhz clock speed.

Introduced with a 6.5-inch HD Plus IPS LCD panel, the model has LPDDR4X RAM. The device, which is offered for sale with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options, welcomes us with a dual camera array.

The device has a 13 Megapixel f / 2.2 main camera and a 2 Megapixel f / 2.2 depth sensor. In addition, a 5 Megapixel wide-angle lens was used for selfies on the device. The device, which was introduced with the Android 11-based MIUI 12 interface, has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device, which weighs 194 grams and has a Type-C input, has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Redmi 9 Active price

The 4GB RAM/64GB storage version was launched with a price tag of $129, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage version was launched with a price tag of $149.

Redmi 9 Activ technical specifications