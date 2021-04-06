Redmi 20X banner shows color options

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi continues to expand its smartphone portfolio. It turned out that the company is preparing to launch a new phone named Redmi 20X in its home country of China.

It is not difficult to understand that Redmi 20X is a follower of Redmi 10X. Redmi 10X was launched in China last June. Therefore, it will not be a surprise that the Redmi 20X also became official in June this year.

The promotional poster shared on Weibo shows the design of the Redmi 20X. According to the poster, the phone will take its place on the shelves with four different color options. These color options appear to be black, white, blue, and green.

5G support, 90 Hz display, 48 megapixel main rear camera are also among the features seen. The base version of the phone with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 999 yuan.

According to old leaks, the Redmi 20X will come with a Dimensity 700 processor. 6.5 inch Full HD + LCD screen, edge-mounted fingerprint scanner, RAM options up to 6 GB, microSD card support, triple rear camera system, 8 megapixel front camera, 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, Android 11 and MIUI 12 users interface is also considered among the features of the phone.