Redmi 10: See Leaked Specs of Xiaomi’s New Cockroach

Redmi 10: Last Friday (9), Xiaomi Redmi 10 received the certificate from the Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) and had some technical specifications leaked. Listed as model 21061119AG, the device will use MIUI 12.5 and will have three variants with distinct RAM and internal storage. The smartphone has yet to be officially unveiled by the Chinese giant, so details should be considered with caution.

In addition to basic configurations, such as support for bluethooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-fi and dual-SIM, the Redmi 10 will have three models with the following combinations of RAM and internal storage: 4GB/16GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB.

The FCC does not provide details about the product’s design, battery, and chipset. But you can expect a direct improvement over the Redmi 9, which has a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a hefty 5.020mAh battery .

Another Redmi in an avalanche of releases

Redmi, Xiaomi’s cost-effective independent subsidiary, will have one more device in circulation with the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which will be launched in India on the 20th. In addition, the FCC has listed a Redmi cell phone with the code 21061119AL , which can support 22.5W charging.

Xiaomi’s Note 10 Family was officially launched on March 4th, and the Redmi 10 tends to be the company’s “base” model. The device does not yet have a release date and the existence of a possible Redmi 10A has not been revealed.