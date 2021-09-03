Redmi 10 Prime Is Released With A 6,000 mAh Battery

Redmi 10 Prime: This Friday (3), the Redmi 10 Prime mid-range smartphone was unveiled with a 6,000 mAh battery in India. Taking advantage of a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, the cell phone has technical specifications similar to the Redmi 10 global model. The device offers two variants with different internal storage and RAMs and will be available on September 7th on the company’s website, on Amazon and at retailers from the country.

While the model with 4GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 64GB internal costs 12,499 rupees, around R$880 in direct conversion, the product with 6GB and 128GB is worth 14,999 rupees (R$1,056). Prime’s full announcement can be seen in the video below — English subtitles only.

Redmi 10’s stocky brother

The device’s 6.5-inch FHD+ display (2400 x 1080 pixels) features Gorilla Glass 3 for protection and a maximum 90 Hz refresh rate. Due to the battery, the Redmi 10 Prime weighs 192 grams, being slightly heavier and slightly heavier. “thick” when compared to the traditional Redmi 10.

On the back, the equipment has a set of 4 cameras, including a 50 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor, as well as macro and depth solutions with 2 MP. The selfie tool is 2 MP and sits in a notch on the screen.

The Redmi 10 Prime will ship with a 22.5W charger, but it only supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charge. On the software side, the product will use MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.