Redmi 10: Official Features and Price of The New Xiaomi Member

Redmi 10: The day has finally come when Xiaomi has presented its new Redmi 10 phone to the world. It is the standard version of the new generation of phones from the Chinese company and we have been hearing rumors in the last week about its imminent appearance. The day has finally come and we can talk about it with the specification sheet in hand with all its details.

We finally meet the Redmi 10

Last week we took a look at the Redmi 10 leaks, where we saw some of the features that the Chinese phone would bring. Today is the time to take a look at these leaks and find out if they have been correct in all their predictions or is there any detail that the firm itself has kept.

We start from the front where behind a Gorilla Glass 3 glass is placed a 6.5-inch IPS panel in FullHD + resolution. Its refresh rate reaches 90 Hz and in the upper center there is a perforation that houses an 8 MPX camera so you can take a selfie or video calls. In the back we will see a rectangular package with no less than four cameras arranged in 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 being in this order a main camera, a wide angle, a macro lens and a depth sensor.

In the chip section we have a MediaTek Helio G88 that will power the device but does not have 5G. It will be supported by a configuration of 4 or 6 GB of RAM with 64 or 128 GB of internal space perfect for storing all kinds of data. As for the rest of its features, it defends itself with its NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, infrared sensor, 3.5 mm minijack, facial unlocking and side fingerprint reader as security methods and an internal battery that reaches 5,000 mAh with charge. fast 18W and reverse 9W.

Price and departure date

The Redmi 10 is here and by that we mean that it is only two days away for its release on the market. It will be next August 20 when the terminal arrives for a price of 153 euros in its most modest version that makes up 4/64 GB and that reaches 187 euros in the 6/128 GB version.