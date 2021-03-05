RedMagic 6 Series Tencent Edition introduced

RedMagic 6 Series Tencent Edition, which previously appeared on social media, has appeared in China. RedMagic announced that the global launch of the smartphone game phone will take place on March 16.

Users are offered two devices in this series, RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro. Both smartphones feature a 6.8-inch Full HD + resolution AMOLED display. The maximum refresh rate of this screen is 165 Hz. Thanks to the Touch Choreographer technology, the speed can be adjusted to 60, 90, 120 and 165 Hz, depending on the action. Thus, a savings on battery consumption is achieved.

The touch sampling rate of the screen is up to 500 Hz in both RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro. Thus, very high reaction times for games become possible. The delay time can be up to 8 ms.

At the heart of both phones is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM in RedMagic 6 and 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM in 6 Pro. Both phones have 5G support. The main difference between the two devices is that the Pro version has a flash memory and a special heat evacuation facility.

RedMagic 6 Series Tencent Edition prices have also been announced. The RedMagic 6 costs 3799 yuan and the Pro version 4399 yuan.