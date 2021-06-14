Redfall is New Xbox-Exclusive Arkane Game for 2022

Redfall: Bethesda and Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, a trailer for Redfall, a new game from Arkane Studios. The vampire-themed game will be released in mid 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X/S, PC and XCloud.

The title is in the open world cooperative FPS genre. Check out the video below.

As with virtually every game announced by Microsoft during E3 2021, Redfall will make it to Game Pass in Day One (on launch day) on Game Pass.

