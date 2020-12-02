Redesigned for Game Boy among Us

Youtuber Lumpy Touch shared on their channel an incredible reimagination of Among Us in Nintendo’s classic Game Boy, recovering the nostalgic pixelated look and limited features of the console, such as colors and resolution.

According to the content creator, the portable version of Among Us is an original ROM made through GB Studio 2, capable of running perfectly on the console. Despite this, the video features a scripted animation of the game and not a really playable title, functioning as a teaser that shows what the game’s mechanics and visuals would be like if it were a Game Boy port.

It is possible to observe that the game has the same elements as the Nintendo console, with procedural text boxes, 2-bit monochrome color palette with four shades of gray, maximum resolution of 160 × 144 pixels and even a multiplayer system, which previously it was possible only through the game link cable accessory.

Did you like the Game Boy version of Among Us? Leave your opinion in the comments.



