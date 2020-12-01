Reddit, the first explanation for the daily number of users

Reddit, which has a considerable number of users among social media platforms, made an announcement for the daily number of users. According to the statistics, the daily Reddit user is 1/3 of the number of Twitter users. This means Reddit has notable users.

As it is known, the title of the most used social media platform is held by Facebook. However, other platforms continue to work with the confidence given by the number of users they have.

Reddit daily users

Reddit, known for its unique sharing style, told the Wall Street Journal that it has 52 million users per day. It was also stated that this number is for the last October. Although the figures for the last year were not given, it was announced that there was an increase of 44 percent in the same period.

Commenting on the number of Reddit daily users, Chief of Operations Jen Wong stated that hiding these numbers has been adopted in the past. It was previously stated that sharing these numbers caused ups and downs in growth and number of users.

It is noted that the revenues of the platform increased by 70 percent. Twitter, which was compared, had 187 million daily users in the last quarter.

Reddit, which has been on the agenda for restrictions and restrictions on posts many times, has received criticism of restricting freedom of expression. However, it was said that the reason for these restrictions was for hate speech and threats. In addition, it is known that advertisers avoid such content.



