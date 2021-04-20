Reddit Talk: A Clubhouse Clone From Reddit

Reddit Talk, Reddit recently joined in on social networks that have adopted the voice chat room format. Reddit will present the format popularized by Clubhouse under the name Reddit Talk. Subreddit moderators will be able to apply to Reddit Talk first. Invitation distribution will start soon.

In the statement made on Reddit, it was stated that voice chat rooms can be used for Q&A sessions, Ask Me Whatever sessions, lectures, sports, radio-style discussions and community feedback sessions.

Only subreddit moderators will be able to start a session in Reddit Talk. However, moderators will be able to invite other people as speakers to host sessions with them. Any Reddit user will be able to listen to this session via the iOS or Android app. Administrators will be able to log users out and prevent them from re-entering the room.

Listeners will be able to react to the speakers with emojis. Listeners who want the right to speak will be able to raise their hands for this. Managers will be able to see the hash scores showing the popularity of the raising hands. In the statement made by Reddit, it was stated that we will act with users for the best moderation experience.

The first screenshots shared show Reddit Talk as a more colorful version of the Clubhouse. In the clubhouse, users must use their real names. In Reddit Talk, it will be possible to show up with nicknames and avatars. With Reddit Talk, Reddit users are offered a way to interact with each other, other than standard text titles.

Many social media platforms have developed or are developing their own voice chat room solution. That’s why it’s worth noting that the Reddit Talk statement doesn’t sound surprising.