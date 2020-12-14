Reddit rivals TikTok with Dubsmash

Reddit announced that it has acquired Dubsmash, the social media platform for short videos. Dubsmash will continue to exist as an independent brand and platform within the framework of the agreement between the two companies. However, Dubsmash’s “innovative video creation tools” will be added to Reddit. Reddit is taking steps to transform into a richer platform for video content with Dubsmash.

Native video upload support has been supported on Reddit since 2017. However, the video editing tools on the platform were very limited. Most of the videos shared on the platform are uploaded to other services.

In the statement made on Reddit, it was stated that the teams of the two companies were looking forward to working together. In the statement, no information was given about the amount paid for Dubsmash.

Suchit Dash, the founder and president of the service, which ranks second after TikTok among short video platforms, does not share the total number of users. However, it was stated that the monthly total number of views of the videos on the service is over 1 billion and 30 percent of the users visit the service every day to create new videos.

Reddit highlighted that Dubsmash’s user base diversity plays an important role in purchasing decision. According to data from Reddit, 25 percent of African American teenagers in the USA use Dubsmash. Reddit also underlined that with Dubsmash, it wants to support those whose voices are not heard enough on social media.



