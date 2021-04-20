Reddit presents ‘Talk’, its alternative to the Clubhouse

Reddit: On Monday (19), the popular online forum platform Reddit announced its variant of the “audio rooms” alternative to the Clubhouse, Reddit Talk. The resource will be integrated into the subreddits, as communities are called on the social network, and will be accessible by all users, according to the rules proposed by the moderators – the only ones who are allowed to create the voice chat rooms.

In addition to the integration with the subreddits, the new feature does not present much news in relation to the Clubhouse, the precursor of the idea. Working in a simple way, it will be possible to enter rooms and engage in conversations using only audio messages to express yourself. Users will be able to request permission to speak or simply remain as listeners, if desired.

Another way to interact will be by the quick reactions in each audio using emojis, in addition to also being able to change the avatar of each user and the background color according to the room in question. The moderators present will be able to silence users and also prevent them from participating in the conversation if there is a violation of the rules.

So far, Reddit Talk is only available to moderators during its testing phase and has a waiting list for those who want to get early access. In this context, the novelty should not take long to reach all users on the Android and iOS platforms, through an update.