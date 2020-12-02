Reddit announces the number of active daily users

For the first time, Reddit made public information about the number of active daily users. While it is announced that 52 million people use the platform a day, it is seen that this number is growing rapidly. Daily usage increased by 44 percent in October compared to the previous year, according to a statement from Reddit to The Wall Street Journal.

It should be noted that this number is small compared to other social media platforms. Twitter has 187 million daily users. Snapchat has 249 million daily users and Facebook has 1.82 billion daily users. However, these services are well behind Reddit in terms of growth rate. Twitter’s annual growth rate was 29 percent, while Snapchat’s growth rate was announced as 18 percent. On Facebook, this rate is around 12 percent.

For the first time, Reddit has made public information about the number of active daily users. In the statement sent to The Wall Street Journal by the company, it was stated that the daily number of users will reflect the growth better and are more compatible with general sectoral reporting practices. The focus on daily users is also intended to make Reddit easier to engage advertisers.

In the past, Reddit preferred to share details about the number of users per month. In the statement made by the company in this period last year, it was stated that the number of monthly users increased by 30 percent and reached 430 million.



