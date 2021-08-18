Reddit Adds Similar Video Feature to TikTok

Reddit has added a feature to its app to facilitate access to the video feed, in a similar configuration to TikTok. Although it hasn’t been widely publicized since July, iOS users have at their disposal a button to the right of the search bar that, when tapped, gives access to the clip stream.

Other social media platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat, have also created features inspired by the Chinese app. The difference is that Reddit is focused on discussion forums, while other apps are based on sharing images.

The videos UI is not new to Reddit. Last year, the platform experimented with the format, but previously it only allowed you to view videos while scrolling through the feed, and the recommended clips were always from the same subreddit, making it impossible to promote the discovery of other communities.

Now, as with the Chinese social network, Reddit users can scroll through an “infinite” clip feed by dragging the screen up and down. Each video can be rated positively or negatively, and users can comment, present a prize or share.

Videos on Reddit

Reddit first launched its native video platform in 2017, which allows users to upload MP4 and MOV files. In August 2019, it launched RPAN (Reddit Public Access Network), which allows people to stream live to selected subreddits.

In December 2020, Reddit acquired Dubsmash, a competitor of TikTok based in New York. The terms of the deals were not revealed, but Facebook and Snap also showed interest in the platform, which reached 1 billion monthly views in January 2020.

It is not known whether Reddit’s new feature uses algorithms from the newly purchased app. However, a spokesperson confirmed that the platform could use Dubsmash technology to develop other features in the future.