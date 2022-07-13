RedDeadFuneral Trends as Players Bid Farewell to Red Dead Online

The last few weeks have not been kind to Red Dead Redemption 2 fans, especially those who are still playing Red Dead Online. Many fans were upset about the July 2022 update, as they were a few months ago, while Rockstar remained silent about the lack of specific content for Red Dead Online. Now the company has released a blog detailing its plans for an online game.

In short, Rockstar plans to slow down work on Red Dead Online as it shifts its focus to Grand Theft Auto 6 because it understands the expectations of the latter. Red Dead Online will still receive “autopilot” content, but there will be no major thematic updates or content extensions. Rockstar has actually confirmed that Red Dead Online is going into life support mode, which, in fact, has already been turned on, but it’s nice to hear it firsthand.

As a result, many Red Dead Online players have started planning their “funerals” over the past few days, choosing today, July 13. This has led to RedDeadFuneral trending on Twitter as players make plans for the day. Today’s date was apparently chosen because it marks the anniversary of the Blood Money update for Red Dead Online, and it looks like players will be celebrating the game in different ways.

As you can see from the many tweets about this, some players are going to visit the mountains for the last time in Red Dead Online. Others encourage players to drink some beer at Valentine’s or at Blackwater Cemetery, while many simply visit the latter to honor the memory of Red Dead Online. Some just post on social networks, while others plan to play properly for the last time.

Indeed, it seems that the community has chosen this day as the last hurrah for Red Dead Online before they leave the game. What should be clear is that Rockstar will not close Red Dead Online, but since nothing concrete is planned for the future, there will be nothing new for the players. It’s hard to imagine how this will affect the number of players in Red Dead Online in the short or long term, but the plans for Red Dead Funeral spread quickly after being published on the Rockstar Games blog.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a critical and commercial success, but Red Dead Online has never been as popular as GTA Online. Perhaps Rockstar could not support both, perhaps the stunning commercial success of GTA Online forced Rockstar to constantly reduce the priority of Red Dead, or perhaps unknown factors are at work here. Many are upset about the Red Dead Online being buried in this way, but they pay tribute to her today, July 13.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.