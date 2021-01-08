Red Velvet’s Yeri goes natural in front of her fans

The member of the idol group reconnected with her followers on social networks and quickened the hearts of Mexican fans. Yeri wore her beautiful image with a light and almost imperceptible makeup while exchanging comments with Red Velvet fans, the girl excited the REVELUVS in Mexico.

The members of the group idol of SM Entertainment were traveling aboard a truck when the maknae started with the transmission through her Instagram account. Yeri covered part of her face with the help of the jacket she was wearing, but it was a matter of time before the girl fully revealed her face.

The singer wore her face free of makeup and we could only notice a slight shade of pink on her lips, but she spoke comfortably with her fans and laughed in the company of her groupmates, giving the REVELUVS great joy.

WILL RED VELVET VISIT MEXICO? THEORIES WERE UNLEASHED DURING THE LIVE

The group’s fans sent messages hoping to be read by Yeri and one of her admirers repeatedly asked her if she would like to visit Mexico, pointing out that if her answer was yes, she would show her nails.

Yeri revealed what the pink decoration that was placed on her fingers looked like, which some celebrated as a sign of hope, although this gesture could well be a coincidence.

