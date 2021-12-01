Red Velvet’s Yeri Gives Her Take On Haters And Criticism

Red Velvet’s Yeri has received all kinds of criticism from the public, what do you think of the haters’ comments? Red Velvet’s Yeri gave an interview where she talked about many topics about her career as an actress, one of them being the bad comments she received on different projects and she talked about haters.

In addition to music, the minor member of Red Velvet made her debut on the small screen with different dramas, first with Drama Stage Mint Condition, and then she made her first lead role with Blue Birthday.

Yeri had to overcome many criticisms and malicious comments from social media users, especially in her projects as an actress and in a recent interview for a magazine she revealed her thoughts on haters.

📸 Red Velvet Yeri shows her early Christmas party look During interview, she talks about her acting debut "Since it was my first time acting, I prepared myself to receive criticism. However, I was amazed because the response was good." Source: https://t.co/sPNLqwIwhv pic.twitter.com/TFg1oOeEBD — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) November 30, 2021

DID YERI FROM RED VELVET PREPARE FOR BAD COMMENTS FROM INTERNETS?

Yeri was the guest model for the December issue of Beauty + magazine, she did a photo shoot where her looks and her sets gave us the vibe of a fun holiday party. YAY!

In addition to shining with her incredible outfits, the idol stood out in the talk for being very sincere and she said that when she started her acting career she prepared to be the target of criticism, but the response was very good.

There will always be people who don’t like someone else’s work, so Yeri tries to do her best, she’s also a strong person who focuses on the positives and doesn’t pay much attention to the negatives.

Since it was her first time performing, I braced myself for criticism. However, I was surprised because the response was good.

The Red Velvet member explained that over time it changed a lot, because now she feels that she is better, she can feel that and her friends tell her that the type of energy she radiates is healthier and more radiant.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR YERI DE RED VELVET? SHE REVEALED HER PLANS FOR THE FUTURE

At the moment, the SM Entertainment idol is very focused on her projects and she does not rule out adding more opportunities as an actress, as she believes that it would be very interesting to try a character in a historical drama.