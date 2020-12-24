Red Velvet’s Wendy awaits Christmas with delicious feast

Wendy surprised ReVeluv with an update on Instagram where she showed that she is looking forward to the arrival of Christmas with great excitement, the Red Velvet idol prepared some delicious dishes for this holiday.

The preparations for the Christmas dinner began and many K-pop idols took to their social networks to share what they will do during one of the most magical and special nights of the year.

Wendy returned to her activities as an artist after successfully recovering from an accident during the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon ceremony, the vocalist spent time away from the stages and official activities of Red Velvet.

Through Instastories, the interpreter of ‘Ice Cream Cake’ published a short December video, adorned with details such as small trees with spheres and the classic gingerbread cookies that cannot be missed in the season.

The talented company idol SM Entertainment showed off some of the delicious and fresh dishes that she ate in anticipation of Christmas Eve and Christmas. We tell you all the details below.

WENDY WISHES REVELUV A HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVE

In the clip different preparations were appreciated, such as a salad of vegetables and strawberries, which are rich in vitamins and minerals, ideal for protecting the immune system during cold weather or sudden changes in weather.

Other foods that stood out were: mashed potatoes, meat, sautéed asparagus and roasted peppers, Wendy takes great care of her diet, this is proof that she has a balanced and healthy diet.

The Red Velvet member added a message to her clip:

Merry Christmas … eve

On social media and online communities, ReVeluvs from all over the world celebrated the dancer’s update, commented on messages of love, affection, and wished her a Merry Christmas, adding that they hope to see her soon at Red Velvet’s comeback.

The 5 members of Red Velvet were caught together for the first time since Wendy’s accident, could the girl band perform the song ‘Psycho’ with their full lineup for the first time?



