Red Velvet’s Seulgi has shared a new take on her mesmerizing choreography for her solo debut track!

On October 11, Seulgi released the official dance video for “28 Reasons“, the title track of her first solo mini-album of the same name.

The video gives fans a complete picture of Seulga’s dance moves in all the enticing choreography of the song, as well as the clear constructions created by the singer and her backup dancers.

Check out Seulga’s new dance video for “28 Reasons” below!