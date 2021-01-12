Red Velvet’s Irene wraps up filming for the movie Double Patty

The Red Velvet leader showed her happiness to finish the filming of the film project that will soon be released.

Red Velvet’s Irene finished filming the movie ‘Double Patty’, the idol was caught by the staff with a big smile upon receiving a bouquet of flowers. See all the details of the moment.

At the end of 2020, SM Entertainment agency reported that Red Velvet would prepare a comeback, they would show a more mature facet, the announcement excited ReVeluv, who would be eagerly awaiting more news of the band’s new album.

After pausing her activities, Irene resumed calls for the recordings of Double Patty , the K-pop star’s leading role on the big screen, where she will share credits with Shin Seung Ho.

• vlous update chara • Yesterday: RED VELVET will comeback with a more mature image. Today: IRENE’s “Double Patty” promotions will start soon. [#2020MAMA] Voted for #redvelvet on #MAMAVOTE｜ 2020 MAMA ｜ 2020.12.06 (SUN) MnetMAMA RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/GRaY5aOGFK — 𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚓𝚎𝚗𝚐 𝚟𝚕𝚘𝚞𝚜 (@ireuIin) November 22, 2020

The Red Velvet member’s film will tell the evolution of two boys, show the broad path to becoming adults, the search for a personality, how they will maintain a tender friendship and work hard to achieve their goals.

In the film directed by Baek Seung Hwan, Irene played a girl who dreams of being a presenter and will try to find her first chance to shine.

Recently, the filming of Double Patty came to an end, the staff and cast praised Bae Joohyun’s performance , gave her an incredible gift, and celebrated the soon release of the project.

WHEN WILL DOUBLE PATTY RELEASE? IRENE’S MOVIE

The staff captured Irene’s last moments at the Double Patty location , they brought a large bouquet of colorful flowers to show their affection for the vocalist, she smiled for the cameras of her teammates’ phones.

Irene posed for the lens with a huge smile, bright face and with her hand she made the symbol of love and peace. The images began to circulate on online platforms and other social networks.

The international and national fandom of Red Velvet reacted at the end of the project with a lot of love for the interpreter of ‘One Of These Nights’, they published messages of support and admiration for Irene .

The production of the film confirmed the premiere , ReVeluv will be able to enjoy the story at the end of January 2021, Double Patty will hit streaming platforms and will be released in various countries such as Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand.

