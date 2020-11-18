Red Velvet’s Irene shares the story of her favorite color

Learn about the endearing friendship story behind Red Velvet leader’s favorite color, Irene has a special reason to love purple. What will it be?

Everyone has a favorite color, the range of tones in the world can reflect people’s features.

Red Velvet’s Irene is a reserved and shy person, the idol confessed that she is someone who has a hard time creating friendships, so when she manages to make a connection with someone, she tries to keep their relationship special.

The story of Irene’s favorite color is very cute, the SM Entertainment artist says that she was not very close to her classmates when she was in high school, she preferred to be alone and most of the time she enjoyed her personal space.

In the middle of the course, a student was transferred to Irene’s school, the new girl made a good impression on the member of the group Red Velvet, since she thought she was a person with a lot of charisma and joy.

One day, Irene did not bring her clothes to sports class, something that worried her, none of her classmates offered to support her, until the new girl approached and offered her her uniform, thus a solid friendship between them began.

As Irene and her new friend got to know each other more, they discovered that they were compatible in tastes, her partner’s favorite color was purple, so the idol adopted it as her favorite hue.

Purple became an important color for Irene, as it was something that connected her to her friend. The ‘Bad Boy’ interpreter confessed that she still loves purple today, it is a color that reminds her of the beautiful moments that marked her friendship with her former schoolmate.

Bae Joohyun, the real name of the leader of Red Velvet, is still great friends with that girl, they both meet constantly and know that they can count on each other.

The ‘Automatic’ singer showed the love she feels for her favorite color in 2016, when she painted her hair purple, which highlighted her white skin, the Red Velvet member opted for a cool, washed-out look.

What did you think of the story behind Irene’s favorite color? The idol showed her fans that behind each person there are experiences that mark them for a lifetime.

