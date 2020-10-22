Red Velvet’s Irene is accused of misbehavior

Kang Kook Hwa, hairstylist and photo editor, posted a message revealing that she had been abused by a K-pop star and some netizens thought that celebrity was about Red Velvet’s Irene. This is how the idol and her company responded.

The production that makes K-pop idols look so perfect and radiant requires teamwork, which consists of staff, creatives, makeup artists, stylists, photographers, and directors.

Kang Kook Hwa is a popular South Korean editor who has been working in the entertainment medium for 15 years, the woman took her social networks and revealed that she had had a bad time when she was mistreated by a K-pop star.

The worker explained that she had already heard rumors about the bad behavior of this star, but did not believe them, until she worked with her and mentioned that the words of this idol stung her “like electric needles.” Kang Kook Hwa said that he had proof of the moment, as he had recorded that person and had the audios.

The publication of the creative was accompanied by the hashtags #monster and #psycho, the last two promotional themes of the Red Velvet girl group. Netizens quickly began to speculate on the idol’s name and concluded that it was Irene.

IRENE DE RED VELVET APOLOGIES AND SM FIXES ITS POSTURE IN FRONT OF THE DISPUTE

The idol uploaded a text to her Instagram account accompanied by a black image, in the description of Irene’s post you can read the apologies of the ‘Look’ singer, adding that her actions were immature and she is reflecting on what happened.

I have been looking to the past, I feel very ashamed of my words and my actions, I will be more careful in the future so that this does not happen again

Irene also sent a short message to ReVeluv, the K-pop star revealed that she feels bad that she has worried her followers. On the other hand, the SM Entertainment company also issued a statement in which it explained that its client had already apologized to Kang Kook Hwa.

The entertainment company said that Irene met with the editor in the afternoon and that they felt responsible for the situation, the company founded by Lee So Man mentioned:

We will not forget the hard work of the staff who collaborate with us and with our artists, we will prevent this from happening again.

Netizens have also set a position on the controversial behavior of Red Velvet’s Irene, in online communities there is a debate among fans, some think it was good for the idol to publish her apology, while others say that her response was not enough. What do you think of this situation?

